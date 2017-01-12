Career educator, Anson native, to speak at MLK celebration
For the Record Dr. Harlie Leon Sturdivant will be the speaker at Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Harlie Leon Sturdivant of Greensboro - and native of the Ansonville community - is the invited speaker. He is the son of the late Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone seen him?
|9 hr
|Whiteboylooking4him
|1
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 29
|jerry
|119
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC