Bee Safe Owner to Create Self-Storage Management Firm to Handle Company Growth
Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar owner Roy E. Carroll II intends to create a property-management firm to handle the day-to-day operation of his growing self-storage business. Based in Greensboro, N.C., Bee Safe currently has three facilities in operation, but has 25 projects in various stages of development stretching from the Washington, D.C., area to Florida and into Texas, according to the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 29
|jerry
|119
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC