Bee Safe Owner to Create Self-Storage Management Firm to Handle Company Growth

Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar owner Roy E. Carroll II intends to create a property-management firm to handle the day-to-day operation of his growing self-storage business. Based in Greensboro, N.C., Bee Safe currently has three facilities in operation, but has 25 projects in various stages of development stretching from the Washington, D.C., area to Florida and into Texas, according to the source.

