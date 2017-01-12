Alleged mastermind of gun smuggling ring faces charges in Gulfport
Paula Villalva-Patricio, 56, had been questioned in 2011 when a Jackson County deputy sheriff found flak jackets, which are bullet-resistant, and 9mm pistols hidden in a vehicle driven by her husband, an affidavit says. She reportedly said she had no knowledge of the hidden items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|wth
|25
|Hobos
|Jan 4
|Leeper
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Jan 4
|POZAN
|140
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Dec 31
|Yamayne
|2
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 29
|jerry
|119
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC