Alleged mastermind of gun smuggling r...

Alleged mastermind of gun smuggling ring faces charges in Gulfport

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Sunherald.com

Paula Villalva-Patricio, 56, had been questioned in 2011 when a Jackson County deputy sheriff found flak jackets, which are bullet-resistant, and 9mm pistols hidden in a vehicle driven by her husband, an affidavit says. She reportedly said she had no knowledge of the hidden items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) Jan 9 wth 25
Hobos Jan 4 Leeper 1
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Jan 4 POZAN 140
Snitch list (Dec '14) Dec 31 Yamayne 9
Shelly burkhart Dec 31 Yamayne 2
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Dec 29 jerry 119
The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12) Dec 24 george 143
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,827 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC