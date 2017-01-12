ACS' Maness named 2016-17 Piedmont-Triad Region Principal of the Year

Balfour Elementary School principal Jusmar Maness was named the 2017 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad Region in a program sponsored by the N.C. Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo. The announcement came as a surprise to Maness and students and teachers at Balfour Elementary during Thursday's after-school academic activities.

