ACS' Maness named 2016-17 Piedmont-Triad Region Principal of the Year
Balfour Elementary School principal Jusmar Maness was named the 2017 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad Region in a program sponsored by the N.C. Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo. The announcement came as a surprise to Maness and students and teachers at Balfour Elementary during Thursday's after-school academic activities.
