3 Siblings Honored for School Bus Safety Posters
Anita Krasteva and her brothers Petar and Angel Krastev were among the students across North Carolina who entered the state's 2016 school bus safety poster competition, which tied in to the National School Bus Safety Week poster contest. The 2016 poster contest theme was "#Stop On Red!", highlighting the need for motorists to stop for school buses that are loading or unloading students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at School Bus Fleet.
