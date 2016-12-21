Woman charged in death of missing Gre...

Woman charged in death of missing Greensboro man

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WBTV

Sheriff BJ Barnes said in a new release that 56-year-old Betty G. Russell is charged with first degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Allen Lee Ritter. Russell is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12) 9 hr george 143
News Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16) Thu sgibbs 5
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 5 MAGA2016 1
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Dec 2 jodyjo 117
News One mac daddy of a deal (Jan '08) Dec 1 Mutti123 6
Tracy Ann Vandervliet Nov 27 Frank 1
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Nov 23 NMcknight 138
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,512 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC