The Year in Music: From Record Stores to Music Festivals and HB 2,...
It was a busy but rewarding year for local music as we've wrestled with everything these twelve months threw at us. At the beginning of JANUARY , Carolina Soul, which had operated its online retail business in Durham for years, celebrated the official grand opening of its brick-and-mortar store on Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Sat
|Yamayne
|9
|Shelly burkhart
|Sat
|Yamayne
|2
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 29
|jerry
|119
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
|Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|sgibbs
|5
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 5
|MAGA2016
|1
|One mac daddy of a deal (Jan '08)
|Dec '16
|Mutti123
|6
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC