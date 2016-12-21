The Latest: Suspects sought after 7 s...

The Latest: Suspects sought after 7 shot at NC Xmas party

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Progress

Two suspects are on the run after North Carolina investigators say they shot seven people during a private Christmas Party attended by hundreds of people. Deputies say none of the victims appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries after being gunned down early Saturday at a Moose Lodge in Madison, about 25 miles north of Greensboro.

