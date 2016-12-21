Mad Ants lose without Stone

Mad Ants lose without Stone

Playing without guard Julyan Stone, who was suffering concussion-like symptoms, the Mad Ants got strong performances from guards Jordan Loyd and Trey McKinney Jones.

