Guilford Sheriff's Academy coming up

Guilford County residents interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the internal processes of the Sheriff's Office can take a Sheriff's Citizen Academy this winter. Classes start Feb. 2, and meet from 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. Thursdays for two months, plus four Saturday labs.

