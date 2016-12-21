Greensboro's plan to extend utilities to megasite not a matter of if but when
With $8.4 million from grants in hand, the city of Greensboro now has most of the money it needs to build the sewer phase of its plan to extend utilities to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, a 1,500-acre tract in Randolph County that developers hope will lure a car maker or some other major manufacturer. Thursday's news comes as the city continues to research the exact route of its $28.4 million water and sewer project, which proponents say is essential to completing the megasite.
