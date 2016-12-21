George Michael's heart failure death sparks questions
A day after the sudden death of long-time pop icon George Michael , many fans are struggling to understand how the fit-looking 53-year-old singer suddenly died of a heart condition. Heart failure, also referred to as congestive heart failure, happens when someone's heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Satans Nitemare
|118
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Dec 24
|george
|143
|Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|sgibbs
|5
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 5
|MAGA2016
|1
|One mac daddy of a deal (Jan '08)
|Dec 1
|Mutti123
|6
|Tracy Ann Vandervliet
|Nov '16
|Frank
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|NMcknight
|138
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC