Failed deal to undo LGBT law marks ro...

Failed deal to undo LGBT law marks rocky start for governor

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: KLTV Tyler

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Roy Cooper speaks with supporters at the Guilford County Democratic Party headquarters in Greensboro, N.C. Cooper, No... RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina's next Democratic governor has seen a deal he helped broker to repeal the state's law limiting LGBT protections fall apart and had several of his powers stripped away by the state's Republican-dominated legislature. And he hasn't even been sworn in yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Mon Satans Nitemare 118
The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12) Dec 24 george 143
News Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16) Dec 22 sgibbs 5
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 5 MAGA2016 1
News One mac daddy of a deal (Jan '08) Dec 1 Mutti123 6
Tracy Ann Vandervliet Nov 27 Frank 1
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Nov '16 NMcknight 138
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,921 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC