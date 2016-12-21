Don Smart recognized by NC Farm Bureau

Donald Smart, president of the Haywood County board of the North Carolina Farm Bureau, was recognized among his peers during the annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 4-6 in Greensboro. The North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation is celebrating its 80th year as North Carolina's largest general farm organization; offering diverse activities, programs and services to meet the state's agricultural needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.