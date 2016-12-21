Don Smart recognized by NC Farm Bureau
Donald Smart, president of the Haywood County board of the North Carolina Farm Bureau, was recognized among his peers during the annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 4-6 in Greensboro. The North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation is celebrating its 80th year as North Carolina's largest general farm organization; offering diverse activities, programs and services to meet the state's agricultural needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|9 hr
|george
|143
|Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16)
|Thu
|sgibbs
|5
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 5
|MAGA2016
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 2
|jodyjo
|117
|One mac daddy of a deal (Jan '08)
|Dec 1
|Mutti123
|6
|Tracy Ann Vandervliet
|Nov 27
|Frank
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Nov 23
|NMcknight
|138
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC