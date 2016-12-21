Deeply Divided Lawmakers in North Carolina Leave the Controversial 'Bathroom Law' on the Books

Jeanne Aaroe of Greensboro, N.C., protests outside the Senate gallery after it was cleared during a special session of the N.C. General Assembly at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Lawmakers in North Carolina convened on Wednesday to reconsider a repeal of House Bill 2 - a controversial law that requires people to use the public bathrooms that match the sex on their birth certificate and essentially bans transgender women from the women's room and vice versa for transgender men.

