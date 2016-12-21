Brame named Camp Mundo Vista director
Kelly formerly served as assistant director of Student Activities at Gardner-Webb University where he had responsibility for the complete oversight of the outdoor education and recreation program, as well as teaching responsibilities. He also served as director for Community Engagement and Wellness at Gardner-Webb.
