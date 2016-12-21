7 shot after fight leads to gunshots at NC party for 300
An argument that escalated into gunfire at a North Carolina gathering for hundreds of people is being blamed for violence that required emergency care for seven people. The sheriff's office in Rockingham County didn't respond to messages from The Associated Press on Sunday about whether a manhunt is still under way for two suspected gunmen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Bridge church in Kernersville NC (Feb '12)
|Sat
|george
|143
|Bruce Springsteen cancels North Carolina concer... (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|sgibbs
|5
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 5
|MAGA2016
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Dec 2
|jodyjo
|117
|One mac daddy of a deal (Jan '08)
|Dec 1
|Mutti123
|6
|Tracy Ann Vandervliet
|Nov 27
|Frank
|1
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|NMcknight
|138
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC