7 shot after fight leads to gunshots at NC party for 300

Yesterday

An argument that escalated into gunfire at a North Carolina gathering for hundreds of people is being blamed for violence that required emergency care for seven people. The sheriff's office in Rockingham County didn't respond to messages from The Associated Press on Sunday about whether a manhunt is still under way for two suspected gunmen.

Greensboro, NC

