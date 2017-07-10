Work By Chuck Clark On Display At Mason House Gallery
Pencil and charcoal drawings, oil paintings and other works by local artist Chuck Clark are on display through July 31 at Mason House Gallery at the General Morgan Inn. The "Meet The Artist" reception will be Sunday at the gallery from 3 to 5 p.m. Pencil and charcoal drawings, oil paintings and other works by local artist Chuck Clark are on display through July 31 at Mason House Gallery at the General Morgan Inn.
