Woman Suffers Skull Fracture In Alleged Assault

Gary Wayne Ealey, 26, of 835 Raders Sidetrack Road, was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault in connection with an incident at a house in the 900 block of Apple Street. The alleged victim was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

