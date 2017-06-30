Woman Suffers Skull Fracture In Alleged Assault
Gary Wayne Ealey, 26, of 835 Raders Sidetrack Road, was charged early Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault in connection with an incident at a house in the 900 block of Apple Street. The alleged victim was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
United States
#1 17 min ago
She deserved it. I'm tired of them sloppy,slimy,runny eggs!
#2 10 min ago
Does Gary Wayne work for the city or county?
Happens all the time.... she's lucky they didn't arrest HER.
