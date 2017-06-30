Woman Rescued From Remote Horse Creek Site

Charges are pending against a woman rescued Tuesday night from a steep ridge off a remote trail in the Horse Creek Park camping area, sheriff's deputies said. The difficult rescue of 48-year-old Patricia Ann Booker Triantas took about three hours after she was located and involved members of the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Forest Service, county Office of Emergency Management, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Greene County EMS and Debusk Rehab Unit.

