Woman Rescued From Remote Horse Creek Site

Charges are pending against a woman rescued Tuesday night from a steep ridge off a remote trail in the Horse Creek Park camping area, sheriff's deputies said. The difficult rescue of 48-year-old Patricia Ann Booker Triantas took about three hours after she was located and involved members of the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Forest Service, county Office of Emergency Management, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Greene County EMS and Debusk Rehab Unit.

