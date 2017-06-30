The Band Perry Returns Home For Sept. 30 Concert
Greeneville's own The Band Perry will be returning to their home venue this fall as part of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center's new season of concerts. Kicking off this season's lineup of entertainers will be country music sensation Easton Corbin on Aug. 26, followed by the powerful voice of Michael Bolton on Sept.
