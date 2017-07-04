Tenn. sheriff makes changes after 2 inmates escape work detail
After two inmates escaped from work detail over the past week, the sheriff of Greene County says he is making changes. There have been two cases of inmates escaping over the past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terry Reedy
|9 min
|Greeneville native
|11
|Greene County Sheriff couldn't catch an elephan...
|10 min
|Preacher Bubba
|4
|Racist Democrats
|17 min
|Preacher Bubba
|12
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|30 min
|Alyssa76
|11,149
|FIREWORKS scaring animals!
|36 min
|Somepeople
|27
|Brianne Reynolds (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|Gangsta
|10
|Place to rest;
|1 hr
|Rack27
|1
|Trump is president
|1 hr
|President Trump
|68
|Christians
|4 hr
|oh well
|37
|Worst Church in Greeneville area?
|13 hr
|Truth
|47
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC