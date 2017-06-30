Soul Food At Nina's

There are 3 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from Yesterday, titled Soul Food At Nina's.

Fried chicken wings are served with french fries and fried okra at Nina's Soul Food & Catering on Bohannon Avenue. A customer favorite at Nina's is meatloaf, shown served here with fried green tomatoes, pinto beans, mashed potatoes and a roll.

Lamont

United States

#1 21 hrs ago
Love me some soul food! Collard greens,hog jowels,pigs feet,ox tails. Don't come nosing around in MY fridge.
Fred Sanford

Hickory, NC

#2 13 hrs ago
Love me some soul food! Collard greens,hog jowels,pigs feet,ox tails. Don't come nosing around in MY fridge.
Easy now....you forgot my watermelon and off-brand purple Kool-Aid!!!!

Funny As Hell

Hickory, NC

#3 13 hrs ago
Love me some soul food! Collard greens,hog jowels,pigs feet,ox tails. Don't come nosing around in MY fridge.
Is that where Trumpistranny aka Pumpmyfanny is head knob gobbler?

