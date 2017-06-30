Retired Teachers Association Presents Two Scholarships
Sierra Elizabeth Stimmell, left, and Breanna Sierra Denton, not pictured, were recently named recipients of $1,000 scholarships from the Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association. Presenting the awards at the June 5 meeting of the association were, second from left, Karen Solomon and committee members Faye Wills and Jeanette Duryea.
