Man, Woman Charged With Allegedly Aid...

Man, Woman Charged With Allegedly Aiding Escapee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Greenville Sun

Two people who allegedly assisted a Greene County Detention Center inmate who escaped Sunday from a work detail in Greeneville were charged with accessory after the fact. Jeremy Brandon Woodby, 37, of 485 Bible Road, and Melinda Elizabeth Babb, 23, also of the Bible Road address, allegedly allowed 24-year-old Charles Lawson to stay with them on Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terry Reedy 10 min Greeneville native 11
Greene County Sheriff couldn't catch an elephan... 11 min Preacher Bubba 4
Racist Democrats 17 min Preacher Bubba 12
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 31 min Alyssa76 11,149
FIREWORKS scaring animals! 36 min Somepeople 27
Brianne Reynolds (Feb '13) 1 hr Gangsta 10
Place to rest; 1 hr Rack27 1
Trump is president 1 hr President Trump 68
Christians 4 hr oh well 37
Worst Church in Greeneville area? 13 hr Truth 47
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,118 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC