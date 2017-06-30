Man, Woman Charged With Allegedly Aiding Escapee

Two people who allegedly assisted a Greene County Detention Center inmate who escaped Sunday from a work detail in Greeneville were charged with accessory after the fact. Jeremy Brandon Woodby, 37, of 485 Bible Road, and Melinda Elizabeth Babb, 23, also of the Bible Road address, allegedly allowed 24-year-old Charles Lawson to stay with them on Sunday night.

