Karah Rosanne Fillers Weds Jared Dylan Collins
Karah Rosanne Fillers, of Afton, and Jared Dylan Collins, of Greeneville, were married 5 p.m May 20, 2017, at Harvest Acres Farm in Limestone. Pastor Ronnie Duncan, of Chuckey, the bride's grandfather, officiated.
