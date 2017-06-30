Karah Rosanne Fillers Weds Jared Dyla...

Karah Rosanne Fillers Weds Jared Dylan Collins

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Greenville Sun

Karah Rosanne Fillers, of Afton, and Jared Dylan Collins, of Greeneville, were married 5 p.m May 20, 2017, at Harvest Acres Farm in Limestone. Pastor Ronnie Duncan, of Chuckey, the bride's grandfather, officiated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christians 8 min Preacher Bubba 5
Gas Station Hooker Heather/Della and Josh Hicks 8 min Question 29
Trump is president 9 min jupiter and the j... 27
Worst Church in Greeneville area? 43 min I know a few 40
Anyone know a Travis Summers? Goes by SUMMERS 54 min Molly 2
Will the Dumbald denounce FAUXNews? 1 hr Liberal for Trump 41
Why won't black people work? (Dec '11) 1 hr Dats right 130
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,503 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC