July 4 Fun Available All Day In Downtown Greenville
Lois and George Blanks are among the volunteers who make Greeneville's annual downtown celebration of Independence Day come off with the appropriate all-American stylings. The couple have for several years decorated the gazebo behind the library with American flag colors as their contribution to the celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is president
|13 min
|Mothman
|55
|Missing female
|1 hr
|Okay
|16
|Harley fann
|1 hr
|Lookin
|2
|spivey totals another one!
|1 hr
|annette
|7
|Attaboy redneck!
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|6
|Racist Democrats
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|3
|FIREWORKS scaring animals!
|1 hr
|Don
|12
|Worst Church in Greeneville area?
|2 hr
|Mrs Roberson
|44
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC