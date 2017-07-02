Greene County Sheriff: Inmate escapes...

Greene County Sheriff: Inmate escapes work detail, steals government vehicle

18 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is warning the public Sunday night to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped custody and stole a vehicle from Greeneville Parks and Recreation. Charles Lawson is now face charges of escape and multiple other charges after he ran from his work detail.

