Greene County Sheriff: Inmate escapes work detail, steals government vehicle
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is warning the public Sunday night to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped custody and stole a vehicle from Greeneville Parks and Recreation. Charles Lawson is now face charges of escape and multiple other charges after he ran from his work detail.
