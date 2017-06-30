G-Astros To Hold Annual July 4th Cele...

G-Astros To Hold Annual July 4th Celebration Tonight

The Greeneville Astros will hold their annual Fourth of July celebration at Pioneer Park this evening as they welcome Johnson City for the start of a three-game series. Annually, the Astros put on one of the largest fireworks displays in the area at the conclusion of their Independence Day game.

