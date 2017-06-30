Come Hungry! Hot Dog Eating Contest Part Of Greeneville's Fourth Of July Activities
The contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Spring as part of the 5th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration. "This is the second year of our hot dog eating contest, and last year's was a big hit," said Amy Rose, organizer of the celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|can
|18 min
|vibe
|4
|Trump is president
|23 min
|heels with sharp ...
|19
|Brianne Reynolds (Feb '13)
|53 min
|Taxpayer
|6
|Katie Hartsell (Jul '14)
|58 min
|Typical
|17
|Charles Lawson Escapes
|1 hr
|jake
|5
|Will the Dumbald denounce FAUXNews?
|1 hr
|Liberal for Trump
|37
|***** last post wins ***** (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,034
|Worst Church in Greeneville area?
|12 hr
|Mrs Roberson
|39
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC