Bundled Boutiques: Rambling Rose, Prim & Proper Now Open

Friends Amber Rader, left, and Natasha Gray have each opened their own boutiques in a joint location, 110 Austin St. Amber Rader owns Rambling Rose boutique, where she offers new women's clothing, shoes and accessories as well as stationary and knickknacks. New women's clothing, at left, is among the items offered at Rambling Rose boutique.

