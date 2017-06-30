2 Inmates At-Large; Sheriff To Review Policies
Greene County Sheriff's Department administrators will meet this morning to reassess policies for inmate work crews performing jobs for county and city agencies. Charles Lawson, 24, was on a Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department work crew Sunday afternoon when he ran from custody at about 3:25 p.m. Lawson stole a Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department truck from 454 E. Bernard Ave., according to a Greeneville Police Department report.
