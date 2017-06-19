Woman Trapped Under Dump Truck
There are 8 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from Yesterday, titled Woman Trapped Under Dump Truck. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:
A dump truck overturned on a sport utility vehicle Tuesday morning in the 8100 block of Lonesome Pine Trail near the intersection with Marvin Road. The female SUV driver was airlifted to Holston Valley Medical Center.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
|
United States
|
#1 Yesterday
Why didn't they just transport her to the hospital in the dump truck after they righted it? Save gas!
|
#2 Yesterday
no
|
United States
|
#3 Yesterday
insurance would not have covered a hybrid dump truck/ lifesaving crew truck. that was a good thought though.
|
AOL
|
#5 16 hrs ago
Keep joking. I advise all who use Tennessee roadways to have front and rear cameras/ This way you will have proof many large heavy vehicles are speeding and left of center. The Highway patrol and local police and county LE is supposed to patrol and issue citations for speeding and reckless driving but very few patrol at high traffic times during the day and evening.
Maybe once people win lawsuits against the cities and counties officers will pry their butts off the seats at local restaurants and do their jobs.
|
#6 15 hrs ago
Plus if the police pull you over for speeding and they shoot you in the back fifteen times, you will have video of it.
|
AOL
|
#7 15 hrs ago
Exactly!
|
United States
|
#8 6 hrs ago
It's never who you would like to get crushed by a dump truck. I personally know someone who lives on that road that deserves a good dump truck crushing. Fingers crossed maybe next time.
|
“is your friend ”
Since: Mar 12
2,032
Location hidden
|
#9 4 hrs ago
Sounds like just more poor driving.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars!
|22 min
|hateful
|8
|Another K9 Cop Dog Dead!
|1 hr
|larry wilson
|17
|robin quillen leaves meeting
|1 hr
|Running
|22
|Cowards hit & RUN
|2 hr
|Somepeople
|24
|democrats voted OUT in Georgia!
|2 hr
|Somepeople
|7
|Report: Relatives Locked Woman Who Needed Oxyge...
|2 hr
|wow!
|2
|Chelsea Acker
|2 hr
|Oldie WhiskeyBrown
|14
|Property Tax Increase
|8 hr
|Dum Dum
|52
|Park Overall
|14 hr
|ugh
|18
|Aubreys
|16 hr
|TG Flabogg
|322
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC