Woman Trapped Under Dump Truck

A dump truck overturned on a sport utility vehicle Tuesday morning in the 8100 block of Lonesome Pine Trail near the intersection with Marvin Road. The female SUV driver was airlifted to Holston Valley Medical Center.

loose nuts

United States

#1 Yesterday
Why didn't they just transport her to the hospital in the dump truck after they righted it? Save gas!

Patoo

Baltimore, MD

#2 Yesterday
no

ley ley shanda

United States

#3 Yesterday
insurance would not have covered a hybrid dump truck/ lifesaving crew truck. that was a good thought though.

Picture Worth 1000 Words

AOL

#5 16 hrs ago
Keep joking. I advise all who use Tennessee roadways to have front and rear cameras/ This way you will have proof many large heavy vehicles are speeding and left of center. The Highway patrol and local police and county LE is supposed to patrol and issue citations for speeding and reckless driving but very few patrol at high traffic times during the day and evening.

Maybe once people win lawsuits against the cities and counties officers will pry their butts off the seats at local restaurants and do their jobs.

Lance Corporal Bubba

West Newton, PA

#6 15 hrs ago
Picture Worth 1000 Words wrote:
Keep joking. I advise all who use Tennessee roadways to have front and rear cameras/ This way you will have proof many large heavy vehicles are speeding and left of center. The Highway patrol and local police and county LE is supposed to patrol and issue citations for speeding and reckless driving but very few patrol at high traffic times during the day and evening.

Maybe once people win lawsuits against the cities and counties officers will pry their butts off the seats at local restaurants and do their jobs.
Plus if the police pull you over for speeding and they shoot you in the back fifteen times, you will have video of it.
Relative To Survival

AOL

#7 15 hrs ago
Lance Corporal Bubba wrote:
<quoted text>

Plus if the police pull you over for speeding and they shoot you in the back fifteen times, you will have video of it.
Exactly!
Brady Penn

United States

#8 6 hrs ago
It's never who you would like to get crushed by a dump truck. I personally know someone who lives on that road that deserves a good dump truck crushing. Fingers crossed maybe next time.

Mrs Roberson

“is your friend ”

Since: Mar 12

2,032

Location hidden
#9 4 hrs ago
Sounds like just more poor driving.
