Woman Picked Up On 2016 Offense

A woman who allegedly tried to run over a man during an argument last year was taken into custody Friday and charged by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault and issued an active violation of probation warrant. Linsey Michelle Laws, 31, of 88 Tusculum Circle, was charged in connection with an incident on July 31, 2016, in the 1000 block of West Vann Road after she went to a house to pick up her clothing.

