Woman Charged With DUI, Child Endangerment

Sonia C. Tomas, 39, of 205 Doak Drive, was charged late Sunday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, two counts of child endangerment and driving without a license. During a traffic enforcement detail on Tusculum Boulevard at Hope Road, a Dodge van was seen pulling into the path of another driver while attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Hope Road, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.

