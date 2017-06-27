Water Commission Approves Employee Pa...

Water Commission Approves Employee Pay Increase

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A 3 percent employee pay increase was passed by the Greeneville Water Commission during a regular meeting on Tuesday, following some debate about how to implement the increase. Commissioner Joe Waggoner said he approves the 3 percent pay increase, but only if it is implemented across the board and not on a merit basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the most easy girl in greeneville 16 min Grover Cleveland 2
Pos sperm donors 39 min Whitewolf 39
Lord Buckethead! 1 hr Airstrip Island 55
Cowards hit & RUN 1 hr COMPTROLLER 40
Trumps fake news 1 hr dj man karaoke w djt 28
Nazi police at Wash Depot 2 hr Rachel Tenshun 14
New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars! 2 hr hateful 62
Park Overall 2 hr ugh 54
New laws 3 hr No Spin Zone 26
robin quillen leaves meeting 3 hr No Spin Zone 41
Property Tax Increase 3 hr No Spin Zone 74
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,322 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC