Water Commission Approves Employee Pay Increase
A 3 percent employee pay increase was passed by the Greeneville Water Commission during a regular meeting on Tuesday, following some debate about how to implement the increase. Commissioner Joe Waggoner said he approves the 3 percent pay increase, but only if it is implemented across the board and not on a merit basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the most easy girl in greeneville
|16 min
|Grover Cleveland
|2
|Pos sperm donors
|39 min
|Whitewolf
|39
|Lord Buckethead!
|1 hr
|Airstrip Island
|55
|Cowards hit & RUN
|1 hr
|COMPTROLLER
|40
|Trumps fake news
|1 hr
|dj man karaoke w djt
|28
|Nazi police at Wash Depot
|2 hr
|Rachel Tenshun
|14
|New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars!
|2 hr
|hateful
|62
|Park Overall
|2 hr
|ugh
|54
|New laws
|3 hr
|No Spin Zone
|26
|robin quillen leaves meeting
|3 hr
|No Spin Zone
|41
|
|Property Tax Increase
|3 hr
|No Spin Zone
|74
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC