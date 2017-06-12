Tusculum Aldi Plans Move Forward

The proposed Aldi supermarket project on East Andrew Johnson Highway moved a few steps closer to reality Tuesday night during a called meeting of the city Board of Mayor and Commissioners and the regular monthly meeting of the Tusculum Planning Commission. After reaching an agreement last week with the Town of Greeneville, commissioners approved a resolution to "adjust the contiguous boundary" between Tusculum and Greeneville to include several small parcels of land that now fall within city limits on the site of the proposed Aldi market, on East Andrew Johnson Highway next to the Consumer Credit Union building.

