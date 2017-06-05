Trial Date Set For Murder Suspect
A trial date of Jan. 8, 2018, was recently set for Vonda Star Smith, charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the August 2016 death of 21-year-old Jessie Nicole Morrison. Smith, 51, is the grandmother of the oldest of Morrison's two sons.
