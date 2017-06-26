The Stories This Tree Could Tell
The towering black oak tree stands regal in the northern corner of New Hope Cemetery, the final resting place of about 50 African Americans, some who had been slaves. The tree has survived pests, storms and man as it grew over the last 117 years from a sapling to the giant it is today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who has the best shot to beat Hankins?
|2 hr
|Allbymyself
|17
|Property Tax Increase
|5 hr
|Justice
|60
|Miguel Johnson
|5 hr
|Curious
|1
|And they ALL disappear.
|5 hr
|Ivanka
|7
|Cat impaled..Gville sun photo
|5 hr
|Jimmy McGill
|3
|Lee Jennings
|5 hr
|just a old friend
|7
|Running for Clerk
|6 hr
|Hey
|2
|robin quillen leaves meeting
|8 hr
|Voter
|37
|New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars!
|9 hr
|Wear a Helmet
|41
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC