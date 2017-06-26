The Stories This Tree Could Tell

The Stories This Tree Could Tell

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Greenville Sun

The towering black oak tree stands regal in the northern corner of New Hope Cemetery, the final resting place of about 50 African Americans, some who had been slaves. The tree has survived pests, storms and man as it grew over the last 117 years from a sapling to the giant it is today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who has the best shot to beat Hankins? 2 hr Allbymyself 17
Property Tax Increase 5 hr Justice 60
Miguel Johnson 5 hr Curious 1
And they ALL disappear. 5 hr Ivanka 7
Cat impaled..Gville sun photo 5 hr Jimmy McGill 3
Lee Jennings 5 hr just a old friend 7
Running for Clerk 6 hr Hey 2
robin quillen leaves meeting 8 hr Voter 37
New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars! 9 hr Wear a Helmet 41
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,325 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC