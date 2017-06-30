Summer Fun At The Library
Children enjoyed a book about thankfulness during the Summer Reading program at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library with Director Erin Evans. The Greeneville-Greene County Summer Reading program wrapped up on Tuesday with reading, playtime and art activities.
