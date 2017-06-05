Students invited to attend Junior 4-H Camp
Students in fourth through sixth grade are invited to attend the Junior 4-H Camp set June 26-30 at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville. The cost is $325 which covers transportation, meals, swimming, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, nature hikes, ropes course, camp carnival, air conditioned cabins and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hybrid wolf dog free to good home (Jul '11)
|3 min
|aeygnor24
|17
|Aubreys
|4 min
|Pretty Paula
|38
|Need answers
|23 min
|Trumpistraitor
|25
|David M
|1 hr
|Guess what
|14
|Ariana Grande visits with Manchester victims
|1 hr
|Atticus Finch
|12
|kfc
|3 hr
|Former Customer
|7
|Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer
|3 hr
|Dr Wu
|39
|Being successful in Greeneville mean?
|4 hr
|double helix
|23
|druggies!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|5 hr
|Atticus Finch
|23
|Just one more bar and grill
|14 hr
|Mary
|14
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC