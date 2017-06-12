Spotlight Was On Greene County's Canc...

Spotlight Was On Greene County's Cancer Fight

A film crew from the American Cancer Society was on hand in Greeneville Friday evening to film scenes from the Greene County Relay for Life. The footage will be used in upcoming promotions for the ACS, according to crew member Amy Collins, who is shown in the photo directing the videographer.

