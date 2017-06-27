Sens To Pay $1.2M In Settlement With Government

Dr. Anindya K. Sen and Patricia Posey Sen will pay $1.208 million to resolve state and federal False Claims Act allegations that they billed the state and federal government for drugs not approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A.K. Sen owns and operates East Tennessee Cancer & Blood Center and East Tennessee Hematology Oncology and Internal Medicine located in Greeneville and Johnson City.

