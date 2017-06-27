Sens To Pay $1.2M In Settlement With Government
Dr. Anindya K. Sen and Patricia Posey Sen will pay $1.208 million to resolve state and federal False Claims Act allegations that they billed the state and federal government for drugs not approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A.K. Sen owns and operates East Tennessee Cancer & Blood Center and East Tennessee Hematology Oncology and Internal Medicine located in Greeneville and Johnson City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Disturbance On Whirlwind Road Leads To S...
|26 min
|Becky
|2
|the most easy girl in greeneville
|1 hr
|Lorie
|7
|Liberalism is a mental disorder.
|1 hr
|Mothman
|22
|Nazi police at Wash Depot
|2 hr
|Beautiful Thing
|22
|Speeding Tickets: Safety or Revenue
|2 hr
|Beautiful Thing
|20
|It hurts he cried!
|2 hr
|Beautiful Thing
|6
|Desperate Grocery Store Chains
|2 hr
|Gay4God
|9
|Property Tax Increase
|12 hr
|Archimedes screw
|78
|New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars!
|14 hr
|Georgia Red Devil
|64
|robin quillen leaves meeting
|19 hr
|No Spin Zone
|41
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC