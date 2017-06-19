Retiring Old Glory

Andrew Johnson Historic Site and Cemetery Ranger Burke Greear, in hat, uses scissors to cut a stripe from an aging and soiled flag that was "retired" Wednesday in a ceremony at the cemetery. Greear spoke to the small crowd present about the history of Flag Day, the rules for correct disposal of an American flag, and said that, in his mind, properly disposing of a retired flag is similar to saying a respectful farewell to a revered old friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.