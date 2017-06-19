Report: Relatives Locked Woman Who Needed Oxygen Out Of House
Josh Lane, 31, and Brandy Nicole Lane, 35, were charged Sunday by Greeneville police with willful abuse, neglect and exploitation of an adult in connection with a relative who lives in the 400 block of Cherry Street. Police received an anonymous complaint to check the welfare of an elderly woman on the front porch of a house, Officer Justin House said in a report.
