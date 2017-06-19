Report: Relatives Locked Woman Who Ne...

Report: Relatives Locked Woman Who Needed Oxygen Out Of House

47 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Josh Lane, 31, and Brandy Nicole Lane, 35, were charged Sunday by Greeneville police with willful abuse, neglect and exploitation of an adult in connection with a relative who lives in the 400 block of Cherry Street. Police received an anonymous complaint to check the welfare of an elderly woman on the front porch of a house, Officer Justin House said in a report.

