There are 1 comment on the The Greenville Sun story from 57 min ago, titled Report: Brother 'Disemboweled' During Argument. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

The victim was found to have been disemboweled and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and flown by Wings Air Rescue to the Johnson City Medical Center, according to a report. A report states that the defendant told officers he had "cut his brother because he wouldn't shut up and leave him alone" after the two had argued all day over the defendant's alleged overuse of his medication.

Clifton Collins Jr.

Harriman, TN

#2 16 min ago
Azzh0le to appetite
