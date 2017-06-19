Property Tax Debate Ends Unresolved
After an attempt to again vote on the budget as amended tonight, Mayor Crum cast a tie-breaking vote to 10-9, but it still failed. The budget needs 11 votes to pass tonight, and the commission has given up the attempt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|robin quillen leaves meeting
|19 min
|Bubbles
|8
|Recall election
|41 min
|Ummm
|5
|Trapped in Cellphone HELL!
|1 hr
|Booger_ Burns
|4
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Booger_ Burns
|11,141
|Cowards hit & RUN
|1 hr
|Booger_ Burns
|13
|And they ALL disappear.
|1 hr
|not really
|4
|Where to find hookers in Greensville tn
|1 hr
|Love Man
|7
|Property Tax Increase
|3 hr
|Dr Hoss
|29
|Aubreys
|Mon
|TG Flabogg
|318
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC