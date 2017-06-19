Property Tax Debate Ends Unresolved

Property Tax Debate Ends Unresolved

After an attempt to again vote on the budget as amended tonight, Mayor Crum cast a tie-breaking vote to 10-9, but it still failed. The budget needs 11 votes to pass tonight, and the commission has given up the attempt.

