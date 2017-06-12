Planners OK Permanent Closure For Part Of Wesley Avenue
The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission considered the permanent closure of a portion of Wesley Avenue and requests to use the newly created small-acreage equine farm ordinance. Holston United Methodist Home for Children Inc. submitted a request for a right-of-way abandonment.
