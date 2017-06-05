Naked Man Allegedly Assaults Woman In Hospital Parking Lot
A naked man who allegedly assaulted a woman in the parking lot of Takoma Regional Hospital last week and then fought with police officers has a first appearance today in General Sessions Court. Jake Waddell, 28, of 1225 Happy Valley Road, was charged by Greeneville police with domestic assault, resisting arrest, assault, indecent exposure, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
