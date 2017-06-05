MS Self-Help Group To Meet At Towering Oaks
The MS group will meet this month on Tuesday, June 13, at Towering Oaks Baptist Church. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. According to event organizers, the move to Towering Oaks is for the June meeting only, due to activities being held at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where the MS group regularly meets.
